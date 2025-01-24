India's Tech Rise: Trust and Talent Drive Global Interest

Senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has highlighted 'trust and talent' as the key factors driving global companies' interest in India. Speaking during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, he noted that existing players plan to expand in India, while new companies are eager to establish operations in the country.

Vaishnaw elaborated on India's strides in semiconductor development and its ambition to lead in artificial intelligence. He mentioned that the Indian government is focused on designing and fabricating new chipsets domestically, which will benefit multiple sectors.

The minister emphasized ongoing initiatives in improving railway technology by learning from Switzerland's practices and addressed India's personal data protection rules, which have received positive feedback from global technology firms and organizations aimed at children's welfare.

