AI: Transforming the Business Landscape, A Necessity Not an Option
AI is seen as essential for business transformation, says Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. He highlights the lack of global AI regulations, predicting the emergence of country-based standards adopted globally. Vaz stresses the need for frameworks around AI for issues like governance, ethics, and privacy.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Artificial intelligence is now considered an imperative for transforming global businesses, according to Nigel Vaz, CEO of digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient. Speaking recently at the World Economic Forum, Vaz emphasized how AI's integration into various sectors is no longer optional but crucial.
He expressed skepticism regarding progress on global AI regulations, forecasting that some countries would establish standards that others might adopt. Drawing parallels with the European Union's GDPR, he highlighted the need for balanced regulations to prevent stifling innovation while maintaining sensible governance.
Underlining AI's pervasive role, Vaz pointed out that every organization's operations could be reimagined through an AI perspective, emphasizing the importance of frameworks addressing governance, ethics, privacy, and data protection as vital for businesses worldwide to thrive sustainably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura's Transformative Progress: Governance and Development
Sewage Woes Plague Delhi under AAP Governance, Claims LG Saxena
NIScPR to Host International Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation Indicators for R&D Governance
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: A Murder, Extortion, and Governance Crisis
Empowering Governance: The Role of Statistics in India's Development