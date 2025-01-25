AI: Transforming the Business Landscape, A Necessity Not an Option

Artificial intelligence is now considered an imperative for transforming global businesses, according to Nigel Vaz, CEO of digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient. Speaking recently at the World Economic Forum, Vaz emphasized how AI's integration into various sectors is no longer optional but crucial.

He expressed skepticism regarding progress on global AI regulations, forecasting that some countries would establish standards that others might adopt. Drawing parallels with the European Union's GDPR, he highlighted the need for balanced regulations to prevent stifling innovation while maintaining sensible governance.

Underlining AI's pervasive role, Vaz pointed out that every organization's operations could be reimagined through an AI perspective, emphasizing the importance of frameworks addressing governance, ethics, privacy, and data protection as vital for businesses worldwide to thrive sustainably.

(With inputs from agencies.)