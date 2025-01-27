Left Menu

DeepSeek: The Chinese Startup Revolutionizing AI

Chinese startup DeepSeek is making waves in the AI sector with its advanced models, rivaling U.S. giants like OpenAI at a fraction of the cost. This has attracted attention globally, challenging major tech firms and prompting speculation. DeepSeek's success is also significant in China's AI strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:42 IST
DeepSeek, a burgeoning Chinese startup, is setting the technology world abuzz with its latest AI models. These models reportedly rival top-tier American counterparts, such as those from OpenAI, but at significantly reduced costs.

The company's DeepSeek-V3 model has quickly overtaken competitive offerings like ChatGPT on the U.S. Apple App Store, raising questions about the substantial investments made by U.S. tech giants in the AI arena.

As an AI innovator making waves both locally and internationally, DeepSeek is gaining traction not only in global tech circles but also within China's political landscape, illustrating a potential shift in the strategic AI industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

