Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japanese Collaboration for Economic Growth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Japan's interest in collaborating with the state on technology and economic growth. He aims to invite Japanese industrial groups to a global summit in Bhopal, focusing on employment and development opportunities across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:47 IST
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans for economic collaboration with Japan, emphasizing the state's commitment to technological advancement. Speaking on Monday, he highlighted the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal as a platform for fostering international partnerships.

With an upcoming visit to Japan, Yadav's itinerary includes meetings with key Japanese investors to discuss industrial and technological synergies. This initiative aims at accelerating the state's growth trajectory and contributing to India's burgeoning economic prominence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Focusing on employment opportunities, the state government targets sectors like industries, agriculture, and animal husbandry, ensuring development reaches all segments, including youths and marginalized groups. Meetings with 'Friends of MP-Japan' further underscore the strategic intent of this international outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

