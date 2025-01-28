European Markets Rebound After DeepSeek's Impact on AI Stocks

European shares made slight gains on Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in utilities and media stocks. This resurgence comes in the wake of a global market upheaval triggered by uncertainty surrounding the Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek.

The STOXX 600 climbed 0.2% by 0815 GMT, as investors began to regain confidence following the selloff that questioned AI stocks' high valuations. Notably, Nvidia suffered a $593 billion hit, a record single-day loss for any company.

Amidst the turbulence, the European technology index recorded a 0.3% increase. Major gainers included Alten, rising by 7.8% due to positive annual results, and Siemens Energy, up 3.4% after exceeding revenue expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)