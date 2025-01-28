Left Menu

Cross-Pacific Chips: The Taiwan-U.S. Semiconductor Synergy

The semiconductor partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. is deemed highly complementary, forming a "win-win" model, especially amidst threats of tariffs from the U.S. The relationship remains strong with Taiwan home to TSMC, a major player in the global tech supply chain.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 17:08 IST
The persistent synergy between Taiwan and the United States in the semiconductor industry has been characterized as a "win-win" scenario due to their complementary roles, according to Taiwan's government. This statement comes as President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on imported semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and steel.

Taiwan, with its tech giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), plays a critical role in the global technology supply chain, especially for American companies like Apple and Nvidia. The collaboration is lauded for the mutual benefits it provides, particularly under the U.S.-designed, Taiwan-foundry model.

Despite tariff threats, Taiwan insists on maintaining close cooperation with the U.S. to protect mutual economic interests. In 2020, TSMC committed to a significant investment in a U.S.-based factory, further solidifying ties. The Taiwanese government sees minimal impact from potential tariffs due to its technological edge.

