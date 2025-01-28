Liang Wenfeng: Pioneering China's AI Future with Open Source Innovation

Liang Wenfeng, the enigmatic founder of the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, has rapidly emerged as a symbol of hope for China's tech industry amid tightening US export restrictions. Known for his low profile, Liang only came under the spotlight recently after participating in a high-profile symposium convened by Premier Li Qiang.

Liang's youthful demeanor stood out among senior officials at the symposium, reflecting a shift in China's strategy towards harnessing innovative AI technologies. His startup, DeepSeek, has unveiled a cost-effective AI assistant, marking a potential shift in global tech dynamics and causing a downturn in tech stocks.

Born in Guangdong and educated at elite institutions, Liang took a different path in China's tech industry by embracing open-source models, stirring interest from top talents. His firm focuses on advancing artificial general intelligence (AGI), pushing China towards significant R&D breakthroughs beyond mere replication.

(With inputs from agencies.)