ShareChat Expands AI Frontiers with Southeast Asia Centre

ShareChat, a prominent social media company, has announced the opening of its first AI Centre of Excellence in Southeast Asia, located in Singapore.

This marks the third international branch for ShareChat, following previous expansions into the United States and the United Kingdom.

The strategic move positions ShareChat to tap into a broader network of specialized AI talent. The company aims to refine its technological capabilities and deliver an enhanced user experience across its platforms, which include ShareChat and Moj, reaching over 325 million users in 15 Indian languages.

