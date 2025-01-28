Left Menu

Paytm Launches QR Widget for Quick Android Payments

One97 Communications Limited has introduced the 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users under its Paytm brand. This new feature allows users to display a QR code on their home screen for receiving payments without opening the app, following positive feedback from iOS users.

Updated: 28-01-2025 19:35 IST
One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has unveiled an innovative feature called the 'Receive Money QR Widget' specifically for Android users. This latest development allows users to show a QR code directly on their home screens, facilitating seamless payment reception without needing to open the Paytm app.

After garnering favorable feedback from iOS users, the company decided to extend the accessibility of this widget to Android devices. This move aims to enable more convenient and efficient payment processing across different platforms.

The widget has been designed to cater to various users, including shopkeepers, freelancers, delivery partners, and small businesses, by simplifying the payment collection process and ensuring faster transactions directly from their home screens.

