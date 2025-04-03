Protests Ignite Over Delayed Rent Payments in Mukherjee Nagar
Residents of a Mukherjee Nagar apartment complex protest over delayed rent payments promised by the DDA after vacating their homes. The DDA had previously been instructed by the Delhi High Court to ensure vacated flats and provide immediate rent aid, yet delays persist causing unrest among residents.
Residents of an apartment complex in Mukherjee Nagar staged a protest on Thursday, demanding the rent payments promised to them upon vacating their flats. These payments were guaranteed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has yet to take possession of the properties, despite previous orders.
The Delhi High Court had directed the DDA to vacate the flats within three months and ensure immediate rent assistance. However, the residents allege persistent delays. In March, an e-tender was issued to demolish the Signature View Apartments, which consist of 336 flats and were deemed "dangerous" due to structural concerns. Some residents still reside in the building under challenging conditions.
The Signature View Apartment Residents Welfare Association claims that the DDA is in contempt of the High Court's directive, warning that any harm resulting from these delays would be DDA's responsibility. They urged the authorities to commence rent payments promptly, honoring the court's mandate.
