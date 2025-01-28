The Rising Force: Liang Wenfeng and DeepSeek's AI Revolution
Liang Wenfeng, founder of AI startup DeepSeek, is challenging industry leaders like OpenAI. Despite setbacks in China's quantitative trading, his hedge fund, High-Flyer, funds his AI research with $8 billion in assets. DeepSeek aims to advance China's position in AI from imitation to innovation.
Liang Wenfeng, the 40-year-old founder of the AI startup DeepSeek, is making waves in the tech industry. Known for competing with giants like OpenAI, Wenfeng kept a low profile while building a hedge fund and honing its quantitative models before branching into artificial intelligence.
Wenfeng was born in Guangdong, China, and studied in Zhejiang, home to companies like Alibaba, as he built High-Flyer Quantitative Investment Management in 2015. The fund developed advanced models for computerized stock trading. Despite recent losses due to trading regulations, High-Flyer maintains $8 billion in assets, supporting DeepSeek's research.
Wenfeng is positioning China to make significant contributions to AI, aiming to bridge the gap between imitation and innovation. 'Chinese AI should not be followers forever,' he emphasized, signaling a push for original contributions to the global AI landscape.
