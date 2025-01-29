ISRO's 100th Launch Soars with GSLV Rocket
ISRO launched its 100th mission with the GSLV rocket carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite. This mission marks the first under Chairman V Narayanan's leadership. The satellite will enhance navigation, agriculture, fleet management, and IoT applications, promising advancements in various sectors.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its 100th mission on Wednesday with the liftoff of a GSLV rocket carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite from the spaceport. This achievement also marked the first mission overseen by the newly appointed Chairman, V Narayanan.
The launch took place at the scheduled time of 6.23 am, concluding a precise 27.30-hour countdown. With its 50.9-metre frame producing thick exhaust fumes, the rocket ascended from the second launch pad, ushering ISRO's maiden venture for the year.
The GSLV-F15 mission follows the successful predecessor, GSLV-F12, which carried the NVS-01 satellite. The newly deployed satellite will aid in numerous applications including navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, and IoT, ISRO stated.
