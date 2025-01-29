Left Menu

ISRO's 100th Launch Soars with GSLV Rocket

ISRO launched its 100th mission with the GSLV rocket carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite. This mission marks the first under Chairman V Narayanan's leadership. The satellite will enhance navigation, agriculture, fleet management, and IoT applications, promising advancements in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-01-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 06:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its 100th mission on Wednesday with the liftoff of a GSLV rocket carrying the NVS-02 navigation satellite from the spaceport. This achievement also marked the first mission overseen by the newly appointed Chairman, V Narayanan.

The launch took place at the scheduled time of 6.23 am, concluding a precise 27.30-hour countdown. With its 50.9-metre frame producing thick exhaust fumes, the rocket ascended from the second launch pad, ushering ISRO's maiden venture for the year.

The GSLV-F15 mission follows the successful predecessor, GSLV-F12, which carried the NVS-01 satellite. The newly deployed satellite will aid in numerous applications including navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, and IoT, ISRO stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

