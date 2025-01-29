Left Menu

Ola Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Gen 3 Electric Scooter Platform

Ola Electric, led by founder Bhavish Aggarwal, is set to launch its Gen 3 electric scooters, boasting enhanced performance and features. Aggarwal announced the unveiling on January 31, detailing anticipated margin savings and innovations in motor and electronics architecture for cost reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:01 IST
Ola Electric, under the leadership of founder Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced the imminent launch of its new generation electric scooter platform, Gen 3, set to be unveiled on January 31. Aggarwal emphasized that the Gen 3 platform significantly surpasses its predecessor in terms of performance, features, and design.

The company expects the new platform to bring about a 20 percent improvement in margins, with savings initiating in January and continuing quarterly as Gen 3 technologies are implemented. During a Q2 call with analysts, Aggarwal elaborated on the significant advancements, noting the re-architecture of the motor platform to reduce costs and enhance power density.

In addition, Ola Electric is redesigning the electronics architecture to consolidate ECUs into a smaller, single board and innovating battery structure to eliminate excess materials. Furthermore, the company is refining the mechanical fabrication process, reducing manufacturing costs, highlighting their commitment to a groundbreaking and cost-effective manufacturing approach.

