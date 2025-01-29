Ola Electric Unveils Cutting-Edge Gen 3 Electric Scooter Platform
Ola Electric, led by founder Bhavish Aggarwal, is set to launch its Gen 3 electric scooters, boasting enhanced performance and features. Aggarwal announced the unveiling on January 31, detailing anticipated margin savings and innovations in motor and electronics architecture for cost reduction.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric, under the leadership of founder Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced the imminent launch of its new generation electric scooter platform, Gen 3, set to be unveiled on January 31. Aggarwal emphasized that the Gen 3 platform significantly surpasses its predecessor in terms of performance, features, and design.
The company expects the new platform to bring about a 20 percent improvement in margins, with savings initiating in January and continuing quarterly as Gen 3 technologies are implemented. During a Q2 call with analysts, Aggarwal elaborated on the significant advancements, noting the re-architecture of the motor platform to reduce costs and enhance power density.
In addition, Ola Electric is redesigning the electronics architecture to consolidate ECUs into a smaller, single board and innovating battery structure to eliminate excess materials. Furthermore, the company is refining the mechanical fabrication process, reducing manufacturing costs, highlighting their commitment to a groundbreaking and cost-effective manufacturing approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ola Electric
- Gen 3
- scooter
- platform
- Bhavish Aggarwal
- performance
- features
- design
- unveil
- savings
ALSO READ
Record Profits and Optimism: JPMorgan's Resilient Financial Performance
Citigroup's Stellar Q4 Performance: A Transition Year Ends with Momentum
WhatsApp Rings in the New Year with Dynamic Features: Double-Tap Reactions and Creative Tools
Meta Platforms to Cut 5% of Workforce Amid Performance Review
Infosys Sees Strong Q3 Performance Boosting Confidence in Future Growth