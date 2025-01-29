Left Menu

Planet Labs Secures Record $230 Million Satellite Deal in Asia-Pacific

Planet Labs, a satellite imagery firm, signed a $230 million agreement to build satellites for an unnamed customer in the Asia-Pacific region. This marks their largest contract and a shift towards dedicated satellite services. The satellites are set for delivery in 2026, offering high-resolution imaging capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:33 IST
Planet Labs Secures Record $230 Million Satellite Deal in Asia-Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant strategic move, satellite imagery firm Planet Labs has announced a landmark $230 million contract to construct satellites for an undisclosed client in the Asia-Pacific region, marking the company's largest agreement in its history.

Set to be delivered by 2026, this venture signifies Planet Labs' expansion into the dedicated satellite services sector, having primarily focused on supplying imagery and data via its own extensive fleet of approximately 200 satellites. CEO Will Marshall highlighted the increasing interest from foreign governments seeking enhanced control over satellite data for security and intelligence purposes as a critical driving factor behind this shift.

The contract involves the development of high-resolution Pelican satellites, which Planet Labs will operate. However, their customer will have priority usage rights, enabling direct satellite tasking over areas of interest in Asia. Planet Labs retains the option to sell collected data to other clients, broadening their market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025