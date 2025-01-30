Left Menu

NASA's Astronaut Retrieval Via SpaceX Capsule Stirs Mixed Reactions

NASA plans to use SpaceX to return astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore from the ISS. Despite Trump's call to expedite their return, NASA sticks to its March schedule, citing safety and handover necessities. Past issues with Boeing's Starliner led to the choice of SpaceX instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:30 IST
NASA's Astronaut Retrieval Via SpaceX Capsule Stirs Mixed Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that highlighted the complexities of modern space missions, NASA confirmed its plan to utilize Elon Musk's SpaceX for the safe return of astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. This decision comes after former President Donald Trump's comments pushing for an expedited return of the crew from the International Space Station.

Despite the political pressure, NASA remains committed to its March schedule for bringing back the astronauts, ensuring a smooth handover between Crew-9 and Crew-10 missions. The change to SpaceX's Crew Dragon came after Boeing's Starliner capsule was deemed too risky due to propulsion system failures.

The situation underscores the ongoing challenges in space travel, particularly with the development and reliability of spacecraft. The involvement of SpaceX in NASA missions reveals the evolving dynamics of space exploration partnerships, funded under the agency's Commercial Crew Program initiated in the Obama era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025