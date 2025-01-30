Revolutionizing Governance: Andhra Pradesh's 'Mana Mitra' Breakthrough
The Andhra Pradesh government has launched 'Mana Mitra', a WhatsApp governance platform that offers 161 citizen-centric services. This initiative allows real-time access to documents and services, aiming to enhance e-governance. IT Minister Nara Lokesh emphasizes Mana Mitra's pivotal role in efficient public service delivery.
The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled an innovative WhatsApp governance platform called 'Mana Mitra' that provides 161 services tailored for citizens. With just a touch on their smartphones, people can access a variety of government documents in real-time.
Launched by IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the Chief Minister's residence, Mana Mitra is seen as a milestone in governance, enhancing the state's e-governance efficiency. Lokesh believes this initiative will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technology-led public service delivery.
Promising to expand services, the platform will eventually offer 520 different government-related services. Collaborating with Meta, the state ensures data security while making future strides in integrating more departments and enhancing language support.
