Revolutionizing Governance: Andhra Pradesh's 'Mana Mitra' Breakthrough

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled an innovative WhatsApp governance platform called 'Mana Mitra' that provides 161 services tailored for citizens. With just a touch on their smartphones, people can access a variety of government documents in real-time.

Launched by IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the Chief Minister's residence, Mana Mitra is seen as a milestone in governance, enhancing the state's e-governance efficiency. Lokesh believes this initiative will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technology-led public service delivery.

Promising to expand services, the platform will eventually offer 520 different government-related services. Collaborating with Meta, the state ensures data security while making future strides in integrating more departments and enhancing language support.

