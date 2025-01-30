Left Menu

Revolutionizing Governance: Andhra Pradesh's 'Mana Mitra' Breakthrough

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched 'Mana Mitra', a WhatsApp governance platform that offers 161 citizen-centric services. This initiative allows real-time access to documents and services, aiming to enhance e-governance. IT Minister Nara Lokesh emphasizes Mana Mitra's pivotal role in efficient public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:41 IST
Revolutionizing Governance: Andhra Pradesh's 'Mana Mitra' Breakthrough
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled an innovative WhatsApp governance platform called 'Mana Mitra' that provides 161 services tailored for citizens. With just a touch on their smartphones, people can access a variety of government documents in real-time.

Launched by IT Minister Nara Lokesh at the Chief Minister's residence, Mana Mitra is seen as a milestone in governance, enhancing the state's e-governance efficiency. Lokesh believes this initiative will place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of technology-led public service delivery.

Promising to expand services, the platform will eventually offer 520 different government-related services. Collaborating with Meta, the state ensures data security while making future strides in integrating more departments and enhancing language support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025