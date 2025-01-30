Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace to Build India's First 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh

Garuda Aerospace has announced a Rs 100 crore investment to create a 'Drone City' in Andhra Pradesh. This hub aims to boost drone innovation, research, and talent in India. During a meeting with the Minister of Civil Aviation, the company also highlighted its national initiatives and global expansion goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:27 IST
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace unveiled a significant Rs 100 crore investment aimed at propelling India into the global drone technology forefront by establishing a 'Drone City' in the Orvakal village of Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

The futuristic initiative is set to transform the region into a nerve center for drone innovation. It will focus on cutting-edge research, nurturing talent, and implementing the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative, which empowers rural women with drone technology skills. These ambitious plans were disclosed in a strategic meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation Rama Mohan Naidu Ji.

Garuda Aerospace's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, underscored the alignment with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and the company's rapid domestic and international expansion, signifying its commitment to making India a global hub for drones. The company has already secured six DGCA approvals, including Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

