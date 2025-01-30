India Sets Sights on Groundbreaking Indigenous AI Model
India unveils bold plans to challenge global AI leaders like ChatGPT by developing its own affordable foundational AI model. Utilizing 18,693 GPUs, startups and researchers will create new AI applications. The initiative aligns with India's commitment to making advanced technology accessible and safe for its citizens.
India has announced plans to position itself as a major player in the global AI landscape. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed the nation's intent to develop a 'foundational model' that could rival leading AI technologies like ChatGPT.
With 18,693 GPUs designated for the project, the initiative aims to offer a cost-effective AI compute facility for startups and researchers. The facility promises to democratize access to cutting-edge technology, aligning with India's vision of affordable digital solutions.
The initiative also includes AI safety measures, addressing global concerns over ethical AI use and ensuring data security. IndiaAI's mission focuses on utilizing AI to address large-scale societal issues, enhancing sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture.
