Left Menu

Italy Blocks Chinese AI Model Over Privacy Concerns

Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has blocked the Chinese AI model DeepSeek over issues concerning personal data usage. The decision, which took immediate effect, was made following a lack of information provided by DeepSeek. Garante had previously demanded answers from the model's developers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:32 IST
Italy Blocks Chinese AI Model Over Privacy Concerns
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a bold move, Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has announced the immediate blockade of the Chinese artificial intelligence model known as DeepSeek. The decision stems from concerns surrounding the model's handling of personal data.

The announcement was made public through a note on Garante's official website. The authority had previously, on Tuesday, requested clarification from DeepSeek regarding its data practices.

Despite these requests, the AI model's failure to provide sufficient information led to the implementation of the blockade, highlighting Italy's firm stance on data privacy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025