Italy Blocks Chinese AI Model Over Privacy Concerns
Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has blocked the Chinese AI model DeepSeek over issues concerning personal data usage. The decision, which took immediate effect, was made following a lack of information provided by DeepSeek. Garante had previously demanded answers from the model's developers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:32 IST
In a bold move, Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has announced the immediate blockade of the Chinese artificial intelligence model known as DeepSeek. The decision stems from concerns surrounding the model's handling of personal data.
The announcement was made public through a note on Garante's official website. The authority had previously, on Tuesday, requested clarification from DeepSeek regarding its data practices.
Despite these requests, the AI model's failure to provide sufficient information led to the implementation of the blockade, highlighting Italy's firm stance on data privacy issues.
