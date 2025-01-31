Left Menu

South Korea Probes DeepSeek's Handling of Personal Data

South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission is set to inquire about the user data management practices of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model. This move follows similar data privacy concerns raised by authorities in France, Italy, Ireland, and other nations seeking clarity on DeepSeek's handling of personal information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:11 IST
South Korea's information privacy watchdog is poised to scrutinize how DeepSeek manages users' personal information, an agency official revealed on Friday.

The Personal Information Protection Commission intends to dispatch a written request for information to the operators of the Chinese artificial intelligence model soon, according to the official.

This inquiry follows similar investigations by authorities in France, Italy, Ireland, and other countries regarding DeepSeek's utilization of personal data.

