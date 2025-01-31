South Korea Probes DeepSeek's Handling of Personal Data

South Korea's information privacy watchdog is poised to scrutinize how DeepSeek manages users' personal information, an agency official revealed on Friday.

The Personal Information Protection Commission intends to dispatch a written request for information to the operators of the Chinese artificial intelligence model soon, according to the official.

This inquiry follows similar investigations by authorities in France, Italy, Ireland, and other countries regarding DeepSeek's utilization of personal data.

