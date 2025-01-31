Left Menu

Ola Electric Revamps Scooters with Cutting-Edge Gen 3 Models

Ola Electric introduces eight new scooter models under the S1 brand on its Gen 3 platform, priced from Rs 79,999 to Rs 1,69,999. The new models promise enhanced performance, efficiency, and safety, with features like dual ABS and brake-by-wire technology. The move marks a significant milestone in India's EV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric on Friday announced the launch of eight new scooter models under its S1 brand, built on the innovative Gen 3 platform. These models, priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,69,999, promise to take the electric vehicle (EV) market by storm with enhanced performance and safety features.

The company will continue selling its Gen 2 scooters along with the latest Gen 3 offerings, with discounts of up to Rs 35,000 to attract buyers. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD of Ola Electric, stated that Gen 3 scooters signify an unprecedented next step for the EV industry, focusing on unmatched performance and efficiency.

Highlights of the Gen 3 lineup include the flagship S1 Pro+ 5.3kWh and advanced braking technologies like dual ABS and brake-by-wire. These innovations aim to enhance the riding experience through improved safety and energy efficiency, positioning Ola Electric at the forefront of the evolving EV landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

