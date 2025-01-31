Revving the Online Gaming Sector: A Call for Policy Stability and Tax Reform

Online gaming companies are calling for stable policy frameworks and progressive taxation to enhance investment opportunities and job creation within the sector, reveals E-Gaming Federation's Anuraag Saxena. The industry's budget wishlist prioritizes clarity and consistency in policies to attract both domestic and international investors.

Recent tax demands from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, amounting to Rs 1.12 lakh crore, have shaken the industry. However, the Supreme Court's stay on these notices has provided temporary relief. Saxena emphasizes that suggested measures could 'turbocharge' the sector's growth and encourage contribution to government educational initiatives through gaming.

The E-Gaming Federation is also involved in the 'Create in India Challenge' with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to promote urban development awareness via games like 'CityQuest.' Such initiatives aim to integrate gaming more deeply into societal and economic frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)