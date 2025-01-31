Wall Street Gains Amid Apple Surge and Inflation Watch
U.S. stock index futures climbed, boosted by Apple's positive sales outlook following earnings. Investors focused on inflation data expected to impact the Federal Reserve's policy. Earnings reports from oil giants and market reactions to U.S.-Mexico-Canada tariffs remain critical in shaping financial markets.
U.S. stock index futures saw a rise on Friday, largely driven by a 3.4% surge in Apple's premarket trading. The tech giant's promising sales growth forecast provided assurance to investors, offsetting concerns over a recent downturn in iPhone sales as it integrates AI features.
Attention also centered on incoming inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, technology stocks endured a volatile week, with setbacks like Microsoft's 6% drop adding to broader losses after Chinese firm DeepSeek's AI breakthrough rocked the market.
Despite fluctuations, January has shown resilience with potential gains across major indices. Upcoming earnings from Chevron and Exxon Mobil, coupled with geopolitical developments involving tariffs on Mexico and Canada, are poised to impact Wall Street sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
