Wall Street Gains Amid Apple Surge and Inflation Watch

U.S. stock index futures saw a rise on Friday, largely driven by a 3.4% surge in Apple's premarket trading. The tech giant's promising sales growth forecast provided assurance to investors, offsetting concerns over a recent downturn in iPhone sales as it integrates AI features.

Attention also centered on incoming inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, technology stocks endured a volatile week, with setbacks like Microsoft's 6% drop adding to broader losses after Chinese firm DeepSeek's AI breakthrough rocked the market.

Despite fluctuations, January has shown resilience with potential gains across major indices. Upcoming earnings from Chevron and Exxon Mobil, coupled with geopolitical developments involving tariffs on Mexico and Canada, are poised to impact Wall Street sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)