Left Menu

Wall Street Gains Amid Apple Surge and Inflation Watch

U.S. stock index futures climbed, boosted by Apple's positive sales outlook following earnings. Investors focused on inflation data expected to impact the Federal Reserve's policy. Earnings reports from oil giants and market reactions to U.S.-Mexico-Canada tariffs remain critical in shaping financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:58 IST
Wall Street Gains Amid Apple Surge and Inflation Watch
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

U.S. stock index futures saw a rise on Friday, largely driven by a 3.4% surge in Apple's premarket trading. The tech giant's promising sales growth forecast provided assurance to investors, offsetting concerns over a recent downturn in iPhone sales as it integrates AI features.

Attention also centered on incoming inflation data that could influence Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, technology stocks endured a volatile week, with setbacks like Microsoft's 6% drop adding to broader losses after Chinese firm DeepSeek's AI breakthrough rocked the market.

Despite fluctuations, January has shown resilience with potential gains across major indices. Upcoming earnings from Chevron and Exxon Mobil, coupled with geopolitical developments involving tariffs on Mexico and Canada, are poised to impact Wall Street sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025