WhatsApp vs Paragon: Spyware Showdown Unfolds

WhatsApp accuses Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions of targeting its users, including journalists and civil society members. It has sent a cease-and-desist letter following the hack attempt, while continuing efforts to protect private communications. This incident emphasizes concerns regarding spyware misuse and proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:04 IST
WhatsApp, a service owned by Meta, has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Paragon Solutions, an Israeli spyware company. The letter follows claims that Paragon targeted around 90 WhatsApp users, including journalists and members of civil society, in a hacking attempt.

While specific details about the targets remain undisclosed, WhatsApp confirmed it has disrupted the hacking attempt and referred affected individuals to Citizen Lab, a Canadian internet watchdog. The messaging platform also coordinated with law enforcement and industry partners, but specifics remain confidential.

Despite Paragon positioning itself as a responsible entity in the spyware industry, concerns grow over spyware targeting journalists and activists globally. Advocacy group Access Now criticizes Paragon's practices, suggesting they are part of broader spyware industry issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

