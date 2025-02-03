Left Menu

DeepSeek AI: The New Face of Chinese Tech Revolution

DeepSeek, a cutting-edge AI service, has grabbed national attention in China, becoming an instant sensation among users during Lunar New Year. The app offers pragmatic solutions to political and economic queries, highlighting its advanced capabilities. However, its breakthrough has raised concerns over data privacy on a global scale.

The DeepSeek artificial intelligence app has captured the imagination of millions of Chinese internet users with its ability to provide insightful analysis on complex issues—from U.S. tariffs to investment tips. Launched during the bustling Lunar New Year holiday, the app quickly became a symbol of national fascination and pride.

Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at City University of Hong Kong, praised DeepSeek for offering comprehensive, pragmatic responses to questions about how China should address U.S. import tariffs. Despite its apparent sophistication, DeepSeek has not flagged any of these suggestions to policymakers yet, raising questions about its political impact.

DeepSeek's technological advancement has also prompted authorities worldwide to scrutinize its data usage, amid debates about privacy. Meanwhile, the app has surpassed the ChatGPT as the most-downloaded app on Apple's App Store, solidifying its place in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

