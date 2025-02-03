Wall Street's Unsettled Journey: New Tariffs Jolt Markets

Wall Street's main indexes suffered significant losses on Monday, driven by escalating fears of a trade war in the wake of fresh tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key trade partners Mexico, Canada, and China.

The new tariffs, set at 25% for Mexico and Canada and 10% for China, are part of Trump's strategy to revive the U.S. industrial economy. Analysts warn this could disrupt global capital flows crucial for financing the U.S. budget deficit. Despite Mexico and Canada's retaliatory measures, Trump remains firm on his trade stance.

The market reactions were immediate: Nvidia, Ford, General Motors, and Tesla saw stock losses, while the Cboe Volatility Index spiked. The pan-European STOXX 600 also dropped. Goldman Sachs predicts a potential decline in S&P 500 earnings due to these tariffs, highlighting the broad economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)