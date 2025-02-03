Left Menu

Wall Street's Unsettled Journey: New Tariffs Jolt Markets

Wall Street's indexes fell on Monday due to fears of a trade war after President Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. The new tariffs could impact global capital flows and the U.S. budget deficit. Most sectors, including tech and automotive, experienced declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 18:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes suffered significant losses on Monday, driven by escalating fears of a trade war in the wake of fresh tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key trade partners Mexico, Canada, and China.

The new tariffs, set at 25% for Mexico and Canada and 10% for China, are part of Trump's strategy to revive the U.S. industrial economy. Analysts warn this could disrupt global capital flows crucial for financing the U.S. budget deficit. Despite Mexico and Canada's retaliatory measures, Trump remains firm on his trade stance.

The market reactions were immediate: Nvidia, Ford, General Motors, and Tesla saw stock losses, while the Cboe Volatility Index spiked. The pan-European STOXX 600 also dropped. Goldman Sachs predicts a potential decline in S&P 500 earnings due to these tariffs, highlighting the broad economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

