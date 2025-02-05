DeepSeek's Security Vulnerability: Ties to China Mobile Unveiled

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, is facing serious scrutiny after a startling discovery by cybersecurity experts. The company's chatbot, which boasts the title of most downloaded app in the US, allegedly contains computer code linking it to China Mobile, a state-owned telecommunications entity. This firm is barred from operating within US borders due to national security concerns.

Analysis by the Canadian cybersecurity firm Feroot revealed complex computer scripts within DeepSeek's website, which indicate connections to China Mobile's infrastructure. While user data transfer to the Chinese telecom hasn't been observed in North America, the potential risk remains a cause for alarm. DeepSeek's admission of storing user data in China further exacerbates privacy concerns.

US authorities have longstanding reservations about China Mobile's ties to the Chinese military, resulting in sanctions restricting American investments. The risks of using platforms like DeepSeek, owned by geopolitical adversaries, could lead to the exposure of sensitive personal and business information. The situation echoes previous concerns raised over other popular apps like TikTok.

