Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Aero India 2025 showcases cutting-edge robotic dogs, or mules, developed for military and surveillance applications. Notable participants include Trakr from Deftech & GreenIndia Private Limited and other innovative models from various startups, highlighting advancements in payload capacity and real-time video capabilities, with focus on defense and aerospace applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:14 IST

Robotic dogs, or mules, have become a cornerstone of the Aero India 2025 exhibition, currently taking place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru until February 14. These four-legged wonders are designed to navigate challenging terrains and provide logistical support, drawing considerable attention from defense enthusiasts.

Among the notable exhibitors is Deftech & GreenIndia Private Limited (DGPL), whose advanced quadruped robot, Trakr, stands out. Developed in partnership with Addverb Technologies and backed by Reliance Industries, Trakr offers increased payload capacity and enhanced functionalities compared to its predecessors, making it an ideal candidate for military applications.

The event provides an unparalleled opportunity for DGPL to engage with decision-makers from the Indian Army, showcasing Trakr's potential for real-time surveillance and gas leakage detection. Meanwhile, other startups like AeroArc and Zen Technologies are also presenting their innovative robotic prototypes, contributing to the dynamic landscape of defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

