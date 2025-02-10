Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic dogs, or mules, have become a cornerstone of the Aero India 2025 exhibition, currently taking place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru until February 14. These four-legged wonders are designed to navigate challenging terrains and provide logistical support, drawing considerable attention from defense enthusiasts.

Among the notable exhibitors is Deftech & GreenIndia Private Limited (DGPL), whose advanced quadruped robot, Trakr, stands out. Developed in partnership with Addverb Technologies and backed by Reliance Industries, Trakr offers increased payload capacity and enhanced functionalities compared to its predecessors, making it an ideal candidate for military applications.

The event provides an unparalleled opportunity for DGPL to engage with decision-makers from the Indian Army, showcasing Trakr's potential for real-time surveillance and gas leakage detection. Meanwhile, other startups like AeroArc and Zen Technologies are also presenting their innovative robotic prototypes, contributing to the dynamic landscape of defense technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)