Karnataka's Push for Aerospace Manufacturing Surge
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to offer incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers. Highlighting Karnataka's significant role in aerospace, he emphasizes the need to establish manufacturing facilities locally to boost India's aviation sector and retain talent within the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers to set up facilities in the state.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th Aero India event, Shivakumar emphasized Karnataka's critical contribution to India's aerospace sector, which constitutes 67% of the nation's aircraft manufacturing.
Highlighting Bengaluru's strategic importance in aviation and defense, he advocated for establishing more aerospace hubs in the region to retain local talent and boost national manufacturing capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Confirms Hegseth and Noem for Key Defense and Security Roles Amidst Bipartisan Dynamics
Bengaluru Jawans Dominate with Unbroken Winning Streak in World Pickleball League
Ukrainian Air Defenses Counter Russian Drone Assault
DRDO Unveils Futuristic Defense Innovations on Republic Day
Indian Army's Dynamic Display of Indigenously Crafted Defense Technology at Kartavya Path