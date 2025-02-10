Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Aerospace Manufacturing Surge

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar urges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to offer incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers. Highlighting Karnataka's significant role in aerospace, he emphasizes the need to establish manufacturing facilities locally to boost India's aviation sector and retain talent within the country.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:38 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers to set up facilities in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th Aero India event, Shivakumar emphasized Karnataka's critical contribution to India's aerospace sector, which constitutes 67% of the nation's aircraft manufacturing.

Highlighting Bengaluru's strategic importance in aviation and defense, he advocated for establishing more aerospace hubs in the region to retain local talent and boost national manufacturing capabilities.

