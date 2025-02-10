Karnataka's Push for Aerospace Manufacturing Surge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to provide incentives for aircraft and helicopter manufacturers to set up facilities in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 15th Aero India event, Shivakumar emphasized Karnataka's critical contribution to India's aerospace sector, which constitutes 67% of the nation's aircraft manufacturing.

Highlighting Bengaluru's strategic importance in aviation and defense, he advocated for establishing more aerospace hubs in the region to retain local talent and boost national manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)