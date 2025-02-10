France Investigates Microsoft for Antitrust Concerns

The French competition authority has launched an investigation into Microsoft, focusing on alleged antitrust practices. The inquiry centers on claims that Microsoft is intentionally lowering the quality of search results provided to smaller firms that pay to utilize Bing technology for their own search engines.

The suspicion has prompted the antitrust body to explore whether Microsoft's actions constitute a breach of fair competition standards. Despite the gravity of the allegations, the authority has adhered to its policy of silence regarding ongoing probes, refusing to comment publicly on the matter.

This development poses a potential risk for Microsoft, as the investigation could culminate in formal charges and hefty fines. While the agency maintains its reserved stance, Microsoft has yet to issue a response or statement addressing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)