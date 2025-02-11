Adani Unveils India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System

Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India on Tuesday.

The advanced system, launched by Dr B K Das, Director General of DRDO, represents a significant leap in fortifying India's defences against aerial threats, especially with the growing role of drones in modern warfare.

Using a combination of high-energy lasers, guns, radars, and sensors, the system promises long-range protection and precision, providing a critical asset for India's defence infrastructure and marking a new chapter in indigenous military technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)