Adani Unveils India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System
Adani Defence and Aerospace, in collaboration with DRDO, has launched India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India. This system enhances India's defence readiness against aerial threats by integrating multiple technologies for drone detection, classification, and neutralization.
Adani Defence and Aerospace, in partnership with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India on Tuesday.
The advanced system, launched by Dr B K Das, Director General of DRDO, represents a significant leap in fortifying India's defences against aerial threats, especially with the growing role of drones in modern warfare.
Using a combination of high-energy lasers, guns, radars, and sensors, the system promises long-range protection and precision, providing a critical asset for India's defence infrastructure and marking a new chapter in indigenous military technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
