Paytm Receives Notice from Financial Crime Agency
India's financial crime agency has issued a show cause notice to Paytm regarding alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act between 2015 and 2019. This notice pertains to Paytm's acquisition of two subsidiaries. The company is seeking legal advice, stating that there is no impact on its services or customers.
Paytm maintains that despite the notice, their operations remain unaffected, and they are in the process of addressing the concerns raised by the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
