DEPT Expands Tech Footprint: New Hub in Bengaluru

DEPT, a global tech and marketing firm, is reinforcing its foothold in India by unveiling a new hub in the tech city of Bengaluru. This expansion underscores DEPT's commitment to meeting the rising demand for innovative solutions across diverse industries in South India.

Bengaluru, renowned as a technology and innovation hotspot, serves as an ideal base for DEPT to collaborate with local enterprises. The company, which partners with Adobe, aims to drive growth and transformation for its clients through advanced marketing and technology strategies. The Bengaluru operations will be led by Rishi Bhargava, who will focus on delivering customized solutions and fostering regional collaborations.

DEPT's entry into India began in 2023 with the acquisition of Tekno Point and has since been providing services to major clients like HSBC and Tata Capital. With over 700 employees, the company is broadening its services to include international digital design and SEO capabilities, aiming to cater to the dynamic and growing Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)