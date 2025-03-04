Jio Platforms Partners with Tech Giants to Launch Open Telecom AI Revolution

Jio Platforms has announced a groundbreaking partnership with technology leaders AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform, promising enhanced network security and efficiency at reduced technology costs.

The joint initiative integrates AI and automation in network operations, transforming them into self-optimizing, customer-focused ecosystems. The partnership aims to create AI-driven autonomous networks that enhance user experiences and open up new service and revenue opportunities across the digital landscape.

The platform will be large language model agnostic, utilizing an open API to maximize functionality. Nokia, AMD, and Cisco leaders emphasized the revolutionary impact on network optimization and customer experience. Jio will serve as the platform's first customer, with potential broad applications for global service providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)