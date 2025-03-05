Left Menu

Belgium's Proximus Gears Up for Bengaluru Tech Hub

Belgian telecom firm Proximus plans to establish a global capability center in Bengaluru, citing trust in Indian talent. Chairman Stefaan De Clerck highlighted a collaborative history with Indian firms and mentioned possible staff reductions in the U.S. Bengaluru's tech ecosystem makes it a strategic location.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Belgium's telecom giant, Proximus, is poised to inaugurate a global capability center in Bengaluru, according to an announcement made by its chairman, Stefaan De Clerck, on Wednesday. The move underscores a longstanding belief in the talented Indian workforce.

Proximus, known for its extensive collaborations with Indian companies like Infosys, has decided on Bengaluru owing to its status as a hub for global capability centers (GCCs). This decision aligns with a broader trend in the corporate world to tap into cost-effective, skilled labor that India offers.

Although the precise size of the Bengaluru team remains undisclosed, De Clerck hinted at potential workforce adjustments in the U.S. Proximus' pursuit of Indian talent underscores the strategic shift toward innovation in telecom, moving beyond mere cost advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

