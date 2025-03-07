Left Menu

Reviving Germany's Defense: From Pacifism to Preparation

Germany's Bundeswehr has launched a program aimed at training civilians, known as 'Ungediente,' to support the army, reflecting a shift in public attitudes towards military engagement. This comes as the country plans to significantly increase defense spending in response to global security changes, notably the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:06 IST
In the pine forests near Berlin, a 23-year-old student named Hannes trains with a rifle, reflecting on the contrast between his peaceful civilian life and his new military preparedness. His experience is part of a Bundeswehr initiative to involve civilians in defense support.

This program, launched in 2018, addresses the void left after Germany's conscription ended in 2011. Germany plans to significantly bolster its defense forces by expanding its active military personnel and reservists. The war in Ukraine has spurred the government to reassess military spending and priorities.

The initiative has garnered considerable interest among civilians, seeking to contribute to national and NATO defense scenarios. Trainees receive a mix of military and civilian training, preparing them to assist infrastructure protection, underlining Germany's evolving defense posture amidst rising global tensions.

