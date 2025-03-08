Left Menu

FCC Greenlights Starlink's High-Power Direct-to-Cell Service Amid Opposition

The FCC has approved Starlink, a unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, to operate a direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile at higher power levels, despite objections from competitors. This decision aims to enhance telecommunications coverage in remote areas. Starlink and T-Mobile's partnership will tackle areas unreachable by traditional towers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday granted permission to Starlink, part of Elon Musk's SpaceX, to launch a direct-to-cell service in collaboration with T-Mobile using higher power levels. This decision, opposed by AT&T and Verizon, marks a significant stride toward improved telecommunications access in remote regions of the U.S.

AT&T and Verizon raised concerns about potential interference affecting their services, citing that the increased power levels could disrupt existing operations. However, the FCC stated that the approval comes with specific conditions designed to safeguard terrestrial wireless carrier operations from any adverse impacts.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr emphasized that the move will lead to faster and more reliable connectivity across the nation. In conjunction, Starlink's service is in public beta testing with specially configured satellites to bridge connectivity gaps in areas where traditional cell towers fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)

