Smart Home Expo 2025: Revolutionizing Intelligent Living in Mumbai

The 6th edition of Smart Home Expo will be held from May 8-10, 2025, in Mumbai. It promises to be India's largest gathering focused on Smart Home Technology, featuring over 400 brands, immersive demos, and a three-day conference with international experts providing insights on industry trends and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Smart Home Expo 2025, showcasing cutting-edge smart home technology, is set for May 8-10 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Known as India's largest event of its kind, the expo will feature over 400 brands and a sprawling 160,000+ sq. ft. of innovation.

Sponsors include industry trailblazers such as Havells Crabtree and CP Plus, with major players like ABB and LG Business Solutions set to unveil new tech. Attendees will experience audio-visual demo rooms, interactive floor demos, and participate in conferences led by over 50 international speakers.

The event aims to draw architects, designers, developers, and tech professionals for networking and collaboration. With its rich lineup and enhanced features, Smart Home Expo 2025 promises to be a comprehensive hub for smart technology enthusiasts. Registration is open at www.smarthomeexpo.in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

