British Shares Rebound Amid Ceasefire Hopes and Corporate Gains
British shares climbed after a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine boosted sentiment, while positive earnings supported indices. FTSE 100 rose following its recent slump, amid global economic tensions from U.S. tariffs. Investors focus on U.S. inflation data, with sectors like infrastructure and mining showing significant gains.
On Wednesday, British shares rebounded following a selloff triggered by Kyiv's readiness to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposal with Russia, offering hope amid geopolitical tensions. The FTSE 100 index rose by 0.6% at 1127 GMT, recovering from its worst session in nearly two months the previous day.
The U.S. decision to resume military support for Ukraine further fueled positivity, while positive corporate earnings bolstered the domestically focused index. The pan-European STOXX 600 also saw a 1.2% increase after consecutive losses, spurred by concerns over U.S. tariffs imposed by President Trump on steel and aluminium imports.
Attention now shifts to U.S. inflation data, with analysts warning of potential stagflation fears if numbers exceed expectations. Meanwhile, sectors like midcap FTSE 250 benefited from significant gains, propelled by Hill & Smith's profit surge and strong performances in infrastructure and precious metals mining.
