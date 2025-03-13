Left Menu

FSB Thwarts Alleged Ukrainian Parcel Bomb Plot

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have stopped a series of planned attacks by Ukrainian special services targeting military and civil servants. The plot allegedly involved sending explosive devices through the mail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday its success in preventing a series of attacks aimed at military and civil servants. These revelations were reported by the Interfax news agency.

The FSB alleges that 'Ukrainian special services' orchestrated a plan to send explosive devices through postal parcels as their means of attack.

This announcement underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting security concerns amid their strained relations. The FSB's preemptive measures have reportedly thwarted a potentially dire scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

