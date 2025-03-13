FSB Thwarts Alleged Ukrainian Parcel Bomb Plot
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have stopped a series of planned attacks by Ukrainian special services targeting military and civil servants. The plot allegedly involved sending explosive devices through the mail.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 12:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday its success in preventing a series of attacks aimed at military and civil servants. These revelations were reported by the Interfax news agency.
The FSB alleges that 'Ukrainian special services' orchestrated a plan to send explosive devices through postal parcels as their means of attack.
This announcement underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting security concerns amid their strained relations. The FSB's preemptive measures have reportedly thwarted a potentially dire scenario.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manipur's Weapons Surrender Marks Security Progress Amid Border Talks
Zelensky's High-Stakes US Visit: Rare Earths for Security
Unprecedented Security, AI Triumph at Maha Kumbh 2025
PCB Addresses Security Breach at ICC Champions Trophy Match
Security Breach Shakes Rawalpindi Stadium During ICC Champions Trophy Clash