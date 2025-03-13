Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday its success in preventing a series of attacks aimed at military and civil servants. These revelations were reported by the Interfax news agency.

The FSB alleges that 'Ukrainian special services' orchestrated a plan to send explosive devices through postal parcels as their means of attack.

This announcement underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting security concerns amid their strained relations. The FSB's preemptive measures have reportedly thwarted a potentially dire scenario.

