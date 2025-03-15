India to Establish Major Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in Tamil Nadu

In a significant push for India's electronics manufacturing sector, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed plans to establish two major electronics manufacturing clusters in Tamil Nadu. Valued at Rs 1,112 crore, these clusters promise to reinforce the nation's burgeoning electronics industry, already the second-largest export sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of Zetwerk Electronics' seventh facility in Sriperumbudur, Vaishnaw emphasized the electronics sector's exceptional growth over the past decade, surpassing many traditional industries. The Zetwerk facility, a Rs 1,000 crore investment, is anticipated to support approximately 1,500 jobs and serve both domestic and international markets.

The upcoming clusters, to be located in Pillaipakkam and Manalur, are set to provide significant economic growth for Tamil Nadu. The Minister also expressed gratitude to state governments for their role in enhancing electronic exports, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a USD 500 billion domestic electronics market.

