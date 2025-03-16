Tariff Uncertainty Casts Shadow on US Investments, Says Tata Technologies' CEO

Tata Technologies CEO Warren Harris has highlighted that the ongoing uncertainty regarding tariff policies under the Trump administration could hinder investment decisions in the United States. The company remains optimistic that clarity will emerge in the next month or two, enabling more solid investment strategies.

Speaking from Detroit, Harris expressed the company's long-term bullish outlook on the North American market, even as the current tariff ambiguity challenges their clients, potentially delaying critical investment choices. The CEO emphasized the need for agile strategies, especially given the diverse market conditions in Europe, North America, China, and India.

Harris also spotlighted the vital role of software in the evolving automotive industry, predicting a surge in engineering research and development directed at technology. Recent strategic leadership shifts at Tata Technologies aim to enhance partnerships with key clients across the automotive, industrial machinery, and aerospace sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)