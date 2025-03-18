Trade Tensions: U.S. Tariffs and Global Reactions
U.S. tariffs are set to harm its economy as other countries retaliate with high tariffs on American goods. Under President Trump, trade conflicts with China and other nations have escalated. China has implemented measures against U.S. exports and is poised to respond to further tariffs.
In a swift move, China implemented countermeasures when initial rounds of U.S. tariffs took effect in February and March. As April approaches, Beijing is expected to respond decisively to potential new tariffs. The Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, emphasized that the U.S.'s trading partners are unlikely to remain passive and could resort to placing high tariffs on U.S. exports.
In a swift move, China implemented countermeasures when initial rounds of U.S. tariffs took effect in February and March. As April approaches, Beijing is expected to respond decisively to potential new tariffs. The Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, emphasized that the U.S.'s trading partners are unlikely to remain passive and could resort to placing high tariffs on U.S. exports.
China has already imposed retaliatory measures on U.S. agricultural exports and taken action against several American firms. Additionally, to mitigate external risks, China's commerce ministry plans supportive actions to bolster foreign businesses within its borders, potentially decreasing reliance on U.S. trade.
