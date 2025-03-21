Anduril Industries and the Future of Rocket Artillery
Anduril Industries has been chosen by the U.S. Army to develop a 4.75-inch solid rocket motor for long-range precision artillery, amidst global demand due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. This initiative, supported by significant investments, aims to innovate rocket systems with an ALITEC propellant.
Anduril Industries has secured a pivotal contract with the U.S. Army to develop a 4.75-inch solid rocket motor aimed at enhancing long-range precision artillery missions. The announcement was made by the company on Friday, marking a significant milestone in military technology.
The global demand for rocket motors is seeing a sharp increase largely due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. As militaries worldwide brace for future conflicts under a new doctrine of 'affordable mass', emphasizing the volume of firepower, innovations such as Anduril's are becoming crucial.
The project's goal is to refine rocket systems to possibly allow up to 30 guided rockets in a single HIMARS pod. Anduril aims to achieve this through the use of ALITEC fuel, which is expected to boost performance while lowering size, weight, and power requirements. The company has received a $14.3 million Defense Production Act award and invested $75 million into this ambitious effort.
