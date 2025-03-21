Left Menu

Anduril Industries and the Future of Rocket Artillery

Anduril Industries has been chosen by the U.S. Army to develop a 4.75-inch solid rocket motor for long-range precision artillery, amidst global demand due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. This initiative, supported by significant investments, aims to innovate rocket systems with an ALITEC propellant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:33 IST
Anduril Industries and the Future of Rocket Artillery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Anduril Industries has secured a pivotal contract with the U.S. Army to develop a 4.75-inch solid rocket motor aimed at enhancing long-range precision artillery missions. The announcement was made by the company on Friday, marking a significant milestone in military technology.

The global demand for rocket motors is seeing a sharp increase largely due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. As militaries worldwide brace for future conflicts under a new doctrine of 'affordable mass', emphasizing the volume of firepower, innovations such as Anduril's are becoming crucial.

The project's goal is to refine rocket systems to possibly allow up to 30 guided rockets in a single HIMARS pod. Anduril aims to achieve this through the use of ALITEC fuel, which is expected to boost performance while lowering size, weight, and power requirements. The company has received a $14.3 million Defense Production Act award and invested $75 million into this ambitious effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025