Cyber Attack Targets Costa Rican Presidency's YouTube Account
Costa Rica's official YouTube account was hacked, replacing its profile with a logo related to cryptocurrency. The government is working to regain control and confirmed that any recent content wasn't authorized by them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:28 IST
Costa Rica's government faced a security breach on Friday as its official YouTube account fell victim to a cyber attack. The assault added a logo featuring the word 'Strategy' along with a bitcoin symbol to the video platform.
According to Reuters, recent uploads on the account promoted cryptocurrency-related content. The government stressed that these uploads were unauthorized and did not originate from them.
Efforts are currently underway to regain control of the compromised account, as confirmed by the government's official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies
Government Unveils Comprehensive Waste Reduction Strategy
Government Advances City and Regional Deals to Boost Economic Growth
Trump's Cryptocurrency Summit: Forging America's Crypto Future at the White House
Syrian Government Faces Alawite Insurgency in Coastal Regions