Cyber Attack Targets Costa Rican Presidency's YouTube Account

Costa Rica's official YouTube account was hacked, replacing its profile with a logo related to cryptocurrency. The government is working to regain control and confirmed that any recent content wasn't authorized by them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica's government faced a security breach on Friday as its official YouTube account fell victim to a cyber attack. The assault added a logo featuring the word 'Strategy' along with a bitcoin symbol to the video platform.

According to Reuters, recent uploads on the account promoted cryptocurrency-related content. The government stressed that these uploads were unauthorized and did not originate from them.

Efforts are currently underway to regain control of the compromised account, as confirmed by the government's official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

