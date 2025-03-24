Isar Aerospace Prepares for Maiden Spectrum Rocket Launch from Norway

Isar Aerospace, a European privately-owned aerospace firm headquartered in Munich, is poised to initiate the inaugural test flight of its Spectrum orbital launch vehicle from Norway on Monday. Scheduled to take place on the island of Andoya in northern Norway, the launch window is from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm local time.

Subject to weather, safety, and range infrastructure, the company mentioned the possibility of conducting the test later in the week. Spectrum, a 28-meter two-stage launch vehicle, is engineered for deploying small and medium-sized satellites into space. Even though reaching orbit on its first complete flight is considered unlikely, a successful 30-second flight would be deemed a victory for the company.

Isar Aerospace aims to gather extensive data for the first comprehensive test of its indigenously developed systems. The startup has raised over 400 million euros in capital and plans to manufacture up to 40 launch vehicles yearly. These vehicles are designed exclusively for satellite deployment in orbit, setting the company apart from the European Space Agency (ESA).

(With inputs from agencies.)