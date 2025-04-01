Tesla's Tumultuous Ride: Are Politics Steering Sales Downhill?

Tesla's sales in significant European markets have experienced another setback. March figures reveal declines, indicating a possible consumer shift away from the electric car leader. This trend comes amid increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers and backlash against Elon Musk's political engagements.

In France and Sweden, Tesla's sales plunged for a third straight month, marking the lowest first-quarter figures since 2021. The declines are part of a broader challenge facing the company, compounded by vandalism and protests against Musk's right-wing activism in Europe.

As Tesla's market share decreases, particularly in France, the brand's future in Europe appears uncertain. Competitors, especially Chinese EV firms, are capitalizing on the trend, gaining ground. With upcoming data releases, analysts await further insight into consumer sentiment and market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)