In March, Tesla's sales in key European markets once again decreased, marking a continuation of the declining trend against a backdrop of escalating competition from Chinese electric vehicle makers. Data released on Tuesday indicates that this slump is partly attributable to growing discontent with CEO Elon Musk's political activities.

In countries such as France and Sweden, Tesla's sales dropped for three consecutive months, hitting the company's lowest first-quarter figures since 2021. A combination of factors, including Musk's controversial political views and engagement with right-wing parties, has compounded the challenges facing the pioneering electric car manufacturer.

Tesla's market presence in Europe is further eroded by newer entrants in the electric vehicle segment. Many consumers have expressed frustration with the company's offerings and its CEO's political ties, leading to vandalism of Tesla properties. While some countries like Spain and Portugal buck the negative trend, overall, Tesla faces an uphill battle on the continent.

