Mass Layoffs Shake U.S. Health Agencies: A Shock to the System

The Trump administration has commenced mass layoffs in U.S. health agencies, affecting around 10,000 staffers at key institutions like the FDA, CDC, and NIH. The cuts, led by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, aim to streamline government but raise concerns about public health capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:19 IST
The Trump administration initiated mass layoffs of approximately 10,000 employees at U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, as reported by various insiders. Security guards halted entry for some staff just hours after dismissal notifications were issued, impacting major agencies such as the FDA, CDC, and NIH.

The layoffs are part of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's broader strategy to reduce federal government size and scale back spending. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeled these cuts as necessary for reducing bureaucracy, although they have resulted in the removal of key scientists in public health and pharmaceutical regulation.

Notable departures include Peter Stein from the FDA and Peter Marks, the agency's top vaccine official. The ousting has led to difficulties in product review processes and other operations. Former Commissioner Robert Califf expressed concern over the changes, foreseeing future challenges for the new leadership in restoring stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

