Indian defence firm inks MoU with Israeli company to bring advanced drone camera tech to country

An Indian defence firm has signed an MoU with an Israeli company to bring advanced drone camera technology to the country, officials said on Thursday.

The pact has been inked between Paras Defence and Space Technologies and MicroCon Vision of Israel, part of Controp and the Rafael Group, an official statement said.

The collaboration will position Paras Defence as the exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India at ''much lower cost'', it said.

The Indian firm will bring indigenous content in these drone cameras and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payloads, improving the country's self-reliance while lowering costs, the statement said.

It will offer two models, whose usual import price is ''around Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh per unit'', the statement said.

Paras Defence ''anticipates 50-60 per cent price reduction for each model'', making advanced surveillance technology more accessible to Indian defence forces and for commercial applications.

''MicroCon will serve as Paras Defence's exclusive supplier for drone cameras, which include ISR payloads and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) seekers, while Paras Defence becomes MicroCon's exclusive partner for ISR operations in India. ''This aligns with MicroCon's strategy to expand its footprint in the country, which is witnessing accelerated growth in its drone market,'' the statement said.

''This collaboration represents a major leap forward in India's defence capabilities,'' the statement quoted Munjal Sharad Shah, managing director at Paras Defence, as saying.

''We are committed to supporting India's strategic goals and are proud to partner with MicroCon in this groundbreaking endeavour,'' Shah added.

The MoU is focused on expanding both the companies' presence in the Indian ISR payload market.

The integration of advanced technologies such as AI-powered analytics, high-resolution imaging, and thermal vision will enhance surveillance capabilities, improving operational efficiency in both defence and civilian sectors, it said.

''MicroCon is committed to delivering cutting-edge ISR payloads that drive the future of defence and surveillance systems,'' Chen Almog, CEO of MicroCon, was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)